XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 153,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 120,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,352.96. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $50,721,994.47. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,955. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $71.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

