XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 14,012 Shares of WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.81 on Friday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

