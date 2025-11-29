International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $308.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.