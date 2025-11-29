Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

