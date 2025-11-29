Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

