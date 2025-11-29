Groupama Asset Managment Sells 2,594 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

