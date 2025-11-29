Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67,412 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.37% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $573,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $532,360,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $30,003,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $591.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

