Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 501 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,515,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $540.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

