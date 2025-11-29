West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kroger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7%

KR opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $57.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

