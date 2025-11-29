Huntsman Corporation $HUN Stock Holdings Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 648.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,146 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Huntsman worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 229.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 524,558 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 670,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 201,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 453.9% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 107,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Trading Up 3.4%

Huntsman stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -18.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

