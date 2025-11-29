XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.46 Million in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of Vital Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,699,000 after buying an additional 1,070,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $692.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.07). Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.The business had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

