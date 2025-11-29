Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,860 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $212.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

