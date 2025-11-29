Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ciena stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $631,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,240.01. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,992.08. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,442. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

