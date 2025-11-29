Anteris Technologies Global (AVR) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Anteris Technologies Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anteris Technologies Global
|-3,944.93%
|-252.71%
|-169.61%
|Anteris Technologies Global Competitors
|-482.31%
|-113.49%
|-21.33%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anteris Technologies Global
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2.60
|Anteris Technologies Global Competitors
|1255
|3837
|7167
|272
|2.52
Institutional and Insider Ownership
54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anteris Technologies Global
|$2.70 million
|-$76.29 million
|-2.27
|Anteris Technologies Global Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|$194.00 million
|5.47
Anteris Technologies Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global. Anteris Technologies Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Anteris Technologies Global rivals beat Anteris Technologies Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Anteris Technologies Global
Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.
