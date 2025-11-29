Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

