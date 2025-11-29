Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.66 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $9.66 million and $809.50 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,459.71 or 0.99835008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 180,955,969 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 180,958,385.42553028. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.05347516 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $329,499.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.