Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 807,234 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.32% of Uber Technologies worth $627,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $87.58 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,833.50. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

