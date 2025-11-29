EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 4,635,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 1,837,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

EQTEC Stock Up 10.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £704,722.70, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

