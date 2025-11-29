Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.35% of Agilysys worth $43,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 2,026.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 687 shares in the company, valued at $90,230.58. This represents a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $62,569.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,322,507.04. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,237. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.51 and a beta of 0.66. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

