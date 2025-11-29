Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Zoetis worth $281,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $181.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

