Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 137,100 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Stryker worth $559,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $371.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

