Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 442,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 530,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 79,314 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $314,231.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

