Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 44,222 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.00% of Gartner worth $312,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $232.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.