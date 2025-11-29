Aerodrome Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.08 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $109.34 million and $21.08 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,793,069,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,793,069,738.9306255 with 903,112,131.09245084 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.68461907 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $21,340,632.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

