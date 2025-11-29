Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.3167.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $14,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,197,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,553,164.83. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $579,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 18,076,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 1,310,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.