Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD Shares Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $30,158,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,529,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 459,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 127,681 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.0%

CGBD stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%.The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGBD

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.