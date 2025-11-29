Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $243.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.28 and its 200-day moving average is $237.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

