Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

