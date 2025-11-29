Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,966,083,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CVS Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.