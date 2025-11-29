Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.39 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Equitable worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,060,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Equitable by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 395,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 239,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,185,935.60. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,599. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Equitable Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE EQH opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -39.13%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

