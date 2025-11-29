Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) Insider David Trude Sells 50,000 Shares

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider David Trude sold 50,000 shares of Hansen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.89, for a total value of A$294,650.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

