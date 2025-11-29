Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF $EEMS

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEMS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 336,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 189,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 261.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EEMS stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $403.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

