Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Transdigm Group worth $139,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,360.17 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,397.95. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,679.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total transaction of $5,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,000. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $47,639,028. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.