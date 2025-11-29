Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 96.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.9%

GBDC stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 43.25%.The company had revenue of $217.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.