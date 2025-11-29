Anoma Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.28 Million (XAN)

Anoma (XAN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Anoma has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Anoma token can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoma has a total market capitalization of $53.28 million and approximately $31.77 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoma was first traded on September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official website is anoma.net. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.02664609 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $38,372,417.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

