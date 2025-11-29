Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) vs. Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Head to Head Comparison

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Coca-Cola HBC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $11.57 million 4.48 -$2.83 million ($0.19) -17.08 Coca-Cola HBC $11.64 billion 1.61 $887.97 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barfresh Food Group and Coca-Cola HBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Coca-Cola HBC 0 2 3 1 2.83

Barfresh Food Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.90%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Coca-Cola HBC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -27.38% -176.38% -74.25% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coca-Cola HBC beats Barfresh Food Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products. The company serves a range of consumer channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, vending machines, hotels, cafés, and restaurants; and e-commerce channels. Coca-Cola HBC AG was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

