Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

