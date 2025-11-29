Monero Market Capitalization Hits $7.69 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $417.12 or 0.00460348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $7.69 billion and approximately $170.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00004601 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,609.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.08 or 0.00582813 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00010790 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.00507926 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00093061 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00015103 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.
About Monero
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
