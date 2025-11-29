Monero Market Capitalization Hits $7.69 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $417.12 or 0.00460348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $7.69 billion and approximately $170.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,609.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.08 or 0.00582813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.00507926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00093061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00015103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

