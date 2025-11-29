Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $95.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $812,971.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,748. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 62.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

