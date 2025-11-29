Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $55.16 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,459.71 or 0.99835008 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 70,734,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,120,002 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.fi.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
