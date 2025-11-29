State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.14 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $50,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,592,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $283,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $186.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.09%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,641.05. This represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.