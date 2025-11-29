SPACE ID Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $95.28 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,459.71 or 0.99835008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,077,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,197,633,348 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,077,793.02813888 with 1,210,966,683.36147222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.07998902 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $7,244,127.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.