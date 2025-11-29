Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.