Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $433.43 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $433.43 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,860,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

