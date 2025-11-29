6,341 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,341 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 46,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,920,174.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,995,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,530,940.78. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $766,537.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 902,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,704,592.30. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,573,532 shares of company stock valued at $274,301,358. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

