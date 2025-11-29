State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,062 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Aflac worth $56,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $140,746,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $60,954,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 772,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,422,000 after buying an additional 458,551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 133.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,329,000 after buying an additional 433,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 19.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,187,000 after acquiring an additional 385,546 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

