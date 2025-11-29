State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $40,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 48.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.06. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

