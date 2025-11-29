Groupama Asset Managment Trims Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 894,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 105.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $298.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.68 and a 200 day moving average of $273.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

