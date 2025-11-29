Lombard Staked BTC Price Reaches $90,643.97 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be bought for $90,643.97 or 1.00038369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $937.61 million and $343.64 thousand worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lombard Staked BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,459.71 or 0.99835008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lombard Staked BTC

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 11,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. The official message board for Lombard Staked BTC is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 11,784.25882022. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 90,820.15714048 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $169,115.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lombard Staked BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lombard Staked BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.