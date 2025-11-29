Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTEB opened at $50.52 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

